JOIN LOCKHEED MARTIN IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS!
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is experiencing tremendous growth within our F-35 production teams. To support this growth, we are hosting a hiring event on July 30th in Fort Worth, TX. At this event you will have the opportunity to meet and interview with our Hiring Managers.
Monday, July 30th, 2018
7:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Fort Worth, Texas
LOCATION:
Sheraton Fort Worth
1701 Commerce Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76102
OPEN POSITIONS:
We have opportunities available for the following skill sets:
- Low Observable Coaters
- Avionics Technicians
- 5 Axis Milling Machinist (STEM Operator)
- Structural Assemblers
- Aircraft Mechanics
- Field & Service Mechanic
- Electrical Assemblers
REGISTRATION
Thank you for your interest in Lockheed Martin's hiring event on Monday, July 30. Pre-registration is now closed, as we are currently at capacity. We will have a section available at our event for those who did not have a chance to pre-register.
All candidates should bring a copy of your resume so that our team can review your information during the event.
