JOIN LOCKHEED MARTIN IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS!

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is experiencing tremendous growth within our F-35 production teams. To support this growth, we are hosting a hiring event on July 30th in Fort Worth, TX. At this event you will have the opportunity to meet and interview with our Hiring Managers.

Monday, July 30th, 2018

7:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Fort Worth, Texas

LOCATION:

Sheraton Fort Worth

1701 Commerce Street

Fort Worth, Texas 76102

OPEN POSITIONS:

We have opportunities available for the following skill sets:

Low Observable Coaters

Avionics Technicians

5 Axis Milling Machinist (STEM Operator)

Structural Assemblers

Aircraft Mechanics

Field & Service Mechanic

Electrical Assemblers

REGISTRATION

Thank you for your interest in Lockheed Martin's hiring event on Monday, July 30. Pre-registration is now closed, as we are currently at capacity. We will have a section available at our event for those who did not have a chance to pre-register.

All candidates should bring a copy of your resume so that our team can review your information during the event.